Mayor Schor: Illegal Guns are On Our Streets

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor recently introduced a new ordinance to city council members to track stolen guns.

If put into action, this would require gun owners to report stolen guns to the Lansing Police Department.

Current Michigan law requires owners of stolen firearms to report theft to the Michigan State Police.

The law however does not require people to provide the same information to local law enforcement. Schor wants to change that.

“Illegal guns on our streets have had a devastating effect on so many lives in our community,” Schor said. “We need to be able to track when guns are stolen and are out on the streets.”

The Lansing City Council sent the ordinance to the Public Safety Committee for further review.

Pandemic Stress Adds to Child Obesity

A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that youth between 2-19 have gained weight approximately twice as fast during the pandemic, compared to pre-pandemic numbers.

Experts say some of the main reasons behind this is an increase in screen time, a change in sleep habits, lack of exercise and added stress.

Dr. Susan Albers, a psychologist for Cleveland Clinic, encourages parents to be sure their children are getting enough sleep, aren’t eating in front of screens, have access to healthy foods and are staying active during the day.

Lansing Woman to Compete on ‘Survivor’

One Lansing woman is living out her dreams and competing in the reality television show ‘Survivor’.

Mariya Sherron is a 47-year-old stay-at-home mom and teacher.

She started out as a true fan loving the show, to now believing she could do it herself.

“I can do whatever I tell myself, and this is what it’s about,” Sherron said.

Sherron says her goal is to encourage other moms and older woman to pursue there dreams.