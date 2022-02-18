LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Bald Eagle Population Drops 4%:

According to a new study, nearly half of U.S. bald eagles tested show signs of chronic lead exposure.

Researches estimated in the journal science, that harmful lead exposure reduced bald eagles annual population growth by 4%

Scientists say this is because bald eagle’s likely ate a prey contaminated by lead from ammunition or fishing tackle.

Lead when experienced in low doses reduces the birds ability to fly, hunt and reproduce.

In high doses, lead causes seizures, breathing difficulty and death.

A Cargo Ship Loaded with Luxury Cars Catches Fire on the Ocean

A massive cargo ship was burning and adrift in the Atlantic Ocean Thursday, Feb. 18.

The ship called the Felicity Ace was carrying thousands of Porsche and other Volkswagen auto group cars.

All 22 crew members on board have been safely evacuated.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The ship took off from Germany and was headed to the united states.

Coca-Cola to Release New Space Drink

Coca-Cola has come up with a space inspired flavor as a part of its new Coca-Cola creations line.

The new flavor, called starlight features a hint of smores.

The beverage has the appearance of regular coke, but when held up to the light, it looks red and purple.

The company says these colors are inspired by the “light of the stars.”

Starlight will be available on Feb. 21.