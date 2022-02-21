LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Fraud Economy Thrived During Pandemic

While economies across the world suffered during pandemic, the fraud economy thrived.

According to Stacker, officials estimated that the annual global cost of fraud in 2020 would be slightly over $5 trillion.

Experts now believe the total in our new COVID-19 reality, is much higher.

In some areas around the world, rates of fraud rose by nearly 20%.

Cybercrime is a large contributor to the issue as more than 60% of internet users in the U.S. have experienced cybercrime.

People over the age of 60 are most likely to be targets of and fall victim to cybercrime, according to Stacker. In 2020, this portion of the population lost more than $966 million to online fraud.

Experts say if a website looks suspicious, walk away.

8 in 10 Admit Reacting to Headlines With Bias Before Reading Whole Story

StudyFinds.org has now released data showing eight in 10 people confess they’ve reacted to an online article, solely based on its headline.

However, 89% of the 2,005 adults surveyed disagreed with their initial reaction after reading the entire story.

The survey was taken to see how conscious and unconscious biases can effect our actions.

With this concept, 55% wish they had greater exposure to information that could help them eliminate biases.

Average Person Lasts 90 Minutes Before Finally Kicking a Snoring Partner Out of Bed

Is snoring enough to end a relationship?

A survey by StudyFinds.org revealed two in five Americans ended a relationship over their partner’s sleeping habits.

The study showcased how sleep compatibility is important to 78% of people.

It also discovered how the average person will only deal with snoring for 90 minutes before sending their partner to the couch or moving elsewhere.

56 percent of the individuals that sleep with their partner would also prefer to sleep separately.