LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Median Price for Homes Rises by 15.4%

According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), the number of homes available is at an all-time low of 860,000, and additionally prices are on the rise.

The NAR reported the nationwide median price for a home last month rose by 15.4% to nearly $350,000 from a year ago.

“The increasing prices are indicative of a seller’s market, with an abundance of eager buyers and very limited supply,” said Lawrence Yun, the association’s chief economist.

Interest rates are increasing and are expected to continue to grow, as the Federal Reserve prepares to release a series of rate hikes to curb inflation.

What Happens to the Great Lakes in Winter? Scientists Want to Know

Scientists from over a dozen U.S and Canadian institutions set out across the great lakes last week to study the winter waters.

These scientists say there’s a lack of data and understanding about what happens under the ice during the winter.

Cold temperatures and breakaway ice has made it difficult for scientists to further their research on foot.

For the project called Winter Grab, they set out on snowmobiles, ATVs and airboats to collect data in 30 different locations.

The scientists measured snow depth on the ice, then created a hole in the ice to measure thickness and investigate how much light was able to get through.

Scientists have discovered the trend over the years is a decrease in maximum ice extent on all five great lakes.

Scientists are hopeful that this project will help them better understand the ecosystem and biology of the great lakes.

Huge Opal Sells for Nearly $144,000 at Alaska Auction

One of the largest gem-quality opals just sold for $143,750 at an auction in Alaska.

According to the auction house, Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals, the opal weighs more than 11,800 carats.

Before the major purchase of the gem, it was kept in a linen closet of a home in Big Lake, north of Anchorage, by Fred von Brandt.

Von Brandt says the stone has been in his family since the late 1950s.

The opal was previously broken into two pieces, which was a practice used decades ago to prove gem quality.