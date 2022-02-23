LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Jackson High School to get $4.4M for Renovations:

Jackson High School will soon be entering its third phase of renovations, worth nearly $4.425 million.

This portion of the project will begin in mid-April due to the Jackson School Board approving the investment last week.

So far, Jackson Public Schools have upgraded their security and program needs, infrastructure to mechanical systems and furniture in all buildings through bond projects.

The high school plans on remodeling its media center along with other renovation projects.

JPS Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Marcus Leon says the district is pushing ahead with its next phase of bond projects, including issuing a request for bids for Sharp Park Academy. Bids for the project are due later this week.

Meridian Twp. Relaxes Mask Mandate in its Buildings

Meridian township is no longer requiring employees and visitors to wear masks in municipal buildings.

The only exception will apply to the Town Hall room of the Meridian Township municipal building or any other township meeting space, where you can’t social distance.

Masking will be required for a time period for employees who are approved to return from quarantine or isolation.

According to Meridian’s Township’s official website, masking protocol may be different for first responders and staff members who work in the field.

‘Gluten-Free’ Line of Beef Sticks Recalled

Frickenschmidt Foods LLC is recalling approximately 6,000 pounds of ready-to-eat beef stick products as they were mislabeled as gluten free.

The ready-to-eat teriyaki beef stick items were packaged on Nov. 30, 2021, Dec, 1, 2021 and Jan. 28 of 2021.

Packages labeled, “High Protein Snack Teriyaki Beef Wicked Cutz Beef Stick” are included in the recall.

There have been no confirmed reports of reactions due to consuming these products.

The company advises throwing these products away or returning them for a refund at the place of purchase.

The packages were sold online and in stores nationwide.