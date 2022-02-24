LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Two Injured and Hospitalized After Lansing Fire

Two people are recovering this morning after being injured during a house fire in Lansing Wednesday night.

Officials received a call about the fire around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, that took place near the corner of Lake Lansing Road and High Street.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they saw a fire spreading on the second floor of the duplex.

Half a dozen fire trucks tended to the flames, helping put out the fire in 45 minutes.

A man and a woman were taken out of the building by fire crews and transported to a hospital for treatment.

The condition of the man and women along with how the fire started is currently unknown.

6 news will keep you updated with further details as this investigation continues.

Target Lifts its Mask Requirement

Target announced this Week that it will drop its mask requirement for shoppers and employees inside its stores.

This decision comes as COVID-19 cases decrease across the country.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the country, Target will not require our U.S. team members or guests to wear masks, as local regulations allow,” Target’s website states. “We’ll follow all state and local COVID-19 safety regulations and encourage our team members and guests to consult the latest public health guidance, get vaccinated and make decisions to keep themselves and their families safe.” Statement on Target’s Website

To keep people safe, the company says it will continue regular disinfecting, cleaning each check out lane and setting reminders for social distancing.

Target took to their website saying, “The health and safety of our guests and team members has always been our number one priority.”

Study: Brain Remains Active After Death

Does your life really “flash before your eyes as you die?”

New research by a team at the University of Tartu, is providing the first ever record of brain activity during death.

The latest research provides evidence that the brain remains both active and coordinated, during and after, the “death transition.”

Recorded brain gamma waves during death were also found to be similar to those that occur during dreaming.

Further data implies that this “life replay” is a programmed, natural biological response.