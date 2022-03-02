LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Birth Rates on the Rise Following Pandemic Lows

Birth rates in the United States are on the rise again, following pandemic lows.

Data from the National Center for Health Statistics showcases how U.S. birth rates in the first half of 2021 fell by two percent, which is less than half the decrease in the second half of 2020, and a return to the same percentage seen in the first half of 2020, before the pandemic hit.

The decrease in 2021 was largely because of a 9% drop in January over 2020 births. Birth rates increased in April and June by one percent and three percent, respectively.

The states that saw birth rates go up during the first half of 2021, are Connecticut, Idaho, New Hampshire, and Tennessee.

Birth rates for the second half of 2021 is currently unknown.

Airbnb to House 100,000 Ukrainian Refugees

Many businesses across the U.S. are assisting Ukrainians with finding shelter.

For example, Airbnb, has pledged to find free temporary housing, for up to $100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

“At Airbnb, our sort of superpower is our host community and the homes that they have to provide. We saw a need and over the weekend worked really quickly to work with our partner organizations on the ground to be able to house 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine, for free,” said Christopher Nulty, a spokesperson with Airbnb.

Nulty says housing is being paid through Airbnb, airbnb.org, and the generosity of some of their founders and others.

Rick Harrison of ‘Pawn Stars’ Sued by Mother Joanne Harrison

Rick Harrison of ‘Pawn Stars’ was recently sued by his mother, Joanne Harrison, who claims she has been cut out of companies, trusts and a safe full of cash and silver.

In a lawsuit filed in Nevada’s Clark County District Court, Joanne displayed some family history and hard feelings she had, that came to a climax when her husband Richard died in 2018.

Following his death, Rick Harrison took control of many aspects of the business and accounts, that Joanne says belong to her.

Among the allegations in the lawsuit, Joanne Harrison claims she was forced to sign over her 51% interest in the pawnshop in 2000 or 2001, when she was in a coma in the hospital.

The lawsuit also alleges her stake in the businesses has been reduced without her consent.