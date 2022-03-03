LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here’s the story rundown:

FDA issues ‘do not use’ warning for some at-home COVID tests

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued a safety warning on some brands of home COVID-19 tests.

According to the FDA, there’s a risk of false results, either positive or negative for COVID-19 when using these tests.

The tests have also not been authorized, cleared or approved by the FDA for distribution or use in the United States.

One is the SD Biosensor STANDARD Q COVID-19 Ag Home Test, packaged in a white and magenta box.

Another is the Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test, packaged in green and white packaging.

The FDA also warned against using the ACON Laboratories test named “Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing),” which is packaged in a dark blue box.

The FDA is urging users of any of these tests to talk to their health care providers, if they have concerns regarding the results.

The agency is also urging providers to consider retesting their patients if the mentioned tests above were administered within less than two weeks and they suspect inaccurate results.

East Lansing Police looking for missing teen

East Lansing Police are still searching for the missing 17-year-old, Aireona Alexis Smith, who was last seen on Feb. 28.

Smith is a white female with hazel eyes and shoulder-length red hair.

She weighs 185 pounds and is 5’5″. Smith also has several colorful neck tattoos.

According to East Lansing Public Safety, the teen was last seen in pajamas, but could have since then changed.

Police say she could possibly be wearing a red coat.

If you have any information regarding Smith’s location, call the East Lansing Police Department at (517) 351-4220.

Fitbit recalls 1 million smartwatches over potential burn hazard

Fitbit is recalling approximately one million smartwatches, after receiving reports that some users were suffering burns caused by an overheating battery.

The voluntary recall only concerns the ionic model of smartwatches.

The company says they’ve sold nearly a million in the United States alone.

Fitbit said users should stop using the Ionic smartwatches and contact Fitbit to return the device. Fitbit will issue a refund of $299. The company will also provide a discount code for 40% off select Fitbit devices, according to their online recall page.