Michigan Encourages those Eligible to Claim Tax Credit

The Michigan Department of Treasury is encouraging eligible families and individuals, to make sure they claim both federal and state earned income tax credit, when filing their 2021 income taxes.

Individuals and families who are eligible, could pay less federal tax, no tax or even get a tax refund.

The State Treasury Department says there are thousands of Michiganders who are eligible for state and federal income tax credits each year that fail to claim them.

For the 2020 tax year, approximately 713,000 Michigan claimants received the federal EITC, totaling almost $1.8 billion with an average credit amount of $2,467.

You can find the requirements for earned income tax credit by clicking here.

COVID-19’s impact on Ingham County Jail procedures

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is shedding light on the changes they’ve made in response to the pandemic over the past two years.

One of the biggest changes, they say is an increase in virtual court and video-conferencing in the Ingham County Jail.

These virtual sessions have this has kept those who are incarcerated connected with public defenders, probation and parole officers as well as the courts.

The jail conducts more than 40 video conferences each day.

Michael Jordan’s Smoked Cigar is up for Auction

Another trending story on our website right now is Michael Jordan’s smoked cigar is up for auction.

The cigar came up for bid after Jordan was recently honored during NBA All-Star Weekend as a member of the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team.

The cigar will come with a photo to prove that the NBA champion smoked it.

Earlier this week, an unused ticket to his Jordan’s first game netted for $468,000 at an auction.

Lelands auction house fans can bid on the used cigar until March 12.