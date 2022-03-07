LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here's the story rundown:

What is the U.S Doing to Help Ukraine Refugees

Currently, the U.S. has provided $54 million in food and other assistance to help people inside Ukraine.

Food is scarce as millions of displaced people inside the country are trying to escape the Russian attack.

On Thursday, March 3, the Biden Administration announced it would offer temporary protected status to Ukrainians already inside the United States.

However, the Department of Homeland Security says about 75,000 are eligible for the program, and it’s only good for 18 months.

Other ways the U.S. is offering help according to White House spokes woman Jen Psaki is accepting Ukrainian refugees.

The administration said it would accept up to 125,000 refugees in the 2022 budget year.

The White House has said it will work with the united nations and European countries to determine whether people who have fled Europe, will need permanent resettlement in the U.S. or elsewhere.

POLL: Americans Prefer Breakfast over Dinner

Would you give up dinner for breakfast?

According to a recent poll of nearly 2,000 adults by StudyFinds.org, more people were willing to give up dinner entrees than breakfast items.

In fact 65% even said that breakfast foods taste better for dinner.

When picking out which breakfast foods to eat, nearly half prefer a mix of both sweet and savory options. 23% tend towards the sweeter fare, and 22% prefer savory.

More than three in five of those surveyed eat breakfast every day of the week.

Coming in at the top spot for the most popular breakfast dishes are eggs followed up by omelets and pancakes.