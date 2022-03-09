LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here’s the story rundown:

People are booking Airbnb rentals in Ukraine — not to stay, but to donate directly to hosts

Americans are now booking their Airbnb rentals in Ukraine, not to stay, but to donate directly to hosts.

More than 34,000 nights were booked in Ukraine by U.S. guests on March 2 and 3. The total gross booking value to Ukraine was nearly $2 million.

The home rental company is temporarily waiving guest and host fees on bookings in Ukraine at this time, which means that Airbnb will not profit from these bookings.

Airbnb is also encouraging hosts to donate their homes as housing for refugees.

At Least Six U.S. State Governments Hacked by China

In the last year, hackers working on behalf of the Chinese government broke into the computer networks of at least six state governments in the U.S.

The hacking was discovered as a result of a report released by a private cybersecurity firm.

“While the ongoing crisis in Ukraine has rightfully captured the world’s attention and the potential for Russian cyber threats are real, we must remember that other major threat actors around the world are continuing their operations as-usual,” said Geoff Ackerman, a principal threat analyst at Reston, Virginia-based Mandiant Inc.

The report does not list motives for the intrusions, but the Chinese group believed to be responsible, APT41, is known to launch hacking operations for financial gain.

American Pickers Coming to Michigan

The popular History Channel show American Pickers is coming to Ionia County May of 2022.

American Pickers is a documentary-style series that follows antique pickers who meet individuals with rare finds.

Know of someone with an antique collection or valuable? You can contact the show with your name, phone number, location and collection description at americanpickers@cineflix.com, or by calling (646) 493-2184.