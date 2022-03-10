LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

High Gas Prices Spark Interest in Electric Vehicles

As gas prices increase, car dealerships are seeing an increase in demand for electric vehicles.

David Kolean, the sales manager of Betten Imports in Cascade, said it has had dozens of calls asking about electric vehicles since gas prices spiked over $4 a gallon.

Supply does still remain an issue following disruptions caused by the pandemic. Because of the limited supply, everything has to be ordered.

On the upside, Mike Wall, an auto industry expert with S&P Global says manufacturers have been getting electric vehicle costs down.

The number of charging stations are also being increased.

Workforce Housing Project Planned in Jackson

A new energy-efficient housing project may be coming to Jackson soon.

Following the sale of two vacant city-owned properties to MVAH partners on March 8, the firm decided to bring some affordable housing to the area.

The apartment complex is projected to be three stories high with 51 units.

The project would combine lots on West Wilkins street with five additional vacant lots on Greenwood avenue.

Eggo Letting go of One Million Free Waffles in Daylight Saving Time Giveaway

This Sunday we “spring forward” and set our clocks an hour ahead.

To mark the occasion, Kellogg’s is giving away one million free Eggo waffles on Monday, March 14.

The company says they want to help people that struggle getting up the morning after daylight savings.

The company is dropping the link to the free Eggo waffles on its Facebook and Instagram pages on March 14. If you’re one of the first 100,000 people to click on the link, you’ll fill out a form and the company will email you the digital reward.