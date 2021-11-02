What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Our top trending stories on the web this morning include an animal abuse case involving 64 dogs, kid COVID-19 shots possible this week and toy stores owners are advising people to shop early for Christmas gifts this year.

Ingham County Animal Control investigating Haslett animal abuse case involving 32 dogs

The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is now sharing details about one of its worse cases.

The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter responded to an animal welfare complaint in Haslett nearly one year ago.

“It was actually two houses right next door to each other,” Heidi Williams, Director of the shelter said. “Both the houses were occupied by the residents as well as 32 total dogs.”

After conducting a search warrant, officers found the dogs to be living in extremely unsanitary conditions. The dogs were covered in urine and feces.

The investigation uncovered that the owners were breeding weimaraner dogs for several years.

After being brought to the shelter most of them were adopted out, except for two puppies with extreme cardiac issues who had to be euthanized.

The two men involved are now charged with felony abandonment and cruelty.

Williams says if you know of any animal cruelty situation to call the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at (517)-676-8370.

Kids COVID-19 Shots Possible This Week

Anticipating a green light from vaccine advisers, the Biden Administration is now assembling and shipping millions of COVID-19 shots for children ages 5 through 11.

The first of these shots could potentially go into kids’ arms by midweek.

“We are not waiting on the operations and logistics,” said Coronavirus Coordinator, Jeff Zients.

After CDC advisers make their recommendations, agency director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky will give the final order.

Toy Stores Owners Advise Shopping Early For Christmas

Supply Chain issues are causing shortages and toy stores owners are advising people to shop early for Christmas gifts this year.

Toy Shelf, a small independent toy store in Grandville’s Rivertown Crossings mall, has been experiencing high volumes of shoppers recently, due to the toy shortages.

“Our weekends have been like Christmas weekends, so we are very busy,” Owner, Shirley Moore said.

Moore, says if she has the item in stock now, she might not have it in stock later.

Replacement items that used to be waiting in the back storeroom are instead sitting in a shipping container thousands of miles away, with little chance of making it here by Christmas.

Part of the reason for the delay of products Moore says is, some companies can’t get the supplies they need for finishing the packaging.