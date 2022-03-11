LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here’s the story rundown:

Product Sizes Shrink As Prices Increase

Consumer watchdogs are now reporting that many products, ranging from snacks to laundry detergent, have gotten smaller as prices are increasing, now toilet paper has joined that list.

consumerworld.org found that Procter and Gamble recently downsized its “mega” rolls from 264 sheets to 244 and its “super mega” rolls from 396 sheets to 366.

Company officials said at the beginning of the year, they plan to raise prices in April.

This all comes as inflation continues to rise throughout the country. Consumer reports show the same is happening to other products as well.

First Super Nintendo World to Open in the U.S.

Super Nintendo World is set to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023.

This gaming-inspired attraction is the first to open in the United States.

The partnership between Universal and Nintendo, promises to transport guests into the world of Mario.

Fans will be able to enjoy attractions inspired by Nintendo characters and video games.