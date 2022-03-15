LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here’s the story rundown:

Cheapest Day of the Week to Fill up on Gas

GasBuddy has now released information regarding the cheapest days of the week to fill up on gas.

According to GasBuddy’s Lead Petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan, gas prices tend to be lowest at the beginning of the week, on Monday and Tuesday.

As the week goes on, gas prices tend to rise until they reach their most expensive point on Friday and Saturday.

GasBuddy says if gas stations see the price of oil rising as the week goes on, they pass on that cost to customers so they don’t lose money.

If gas stations see their competition’s prices rising, they’re more likely to do the same.

De Hann also says they’re less likely to lower prices on the weekend because that’s when most people fill up.

Bumped From a Flight? Here’s How Much the Airline May Owe You

Selling more tickets than there are seats on a plane happens more frequent than you would think. Airlines oftentimes oversell flights when they have an idea of how many “no shows” they’ll have.

If you end up getting bumped from an oversold flight, The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says you may be able to demand compensation.

Qualifications for compensation:

You had a confirmed reservation

You checked in on time

You arrived at your departure gate on time

The airline could not get you to your destination within one hour of your flight’s original arrival time

If you are bumped from a flight, how much you might receive from the airline will depend on the price of your ticket, how long your arrival is delayed and whether you’re flying domestically or internationally.