Inflation Rises by Nearly 8%

Inflation is up by nearly 8% in the United States compared to this same time last year, which is the sharpest spike since 1982, according to the latest Labor Department data.

The governments report shows between January and February alone, inflation rose 0.8%.

So far, states in the south have been hit the hardest. The West and Midwest were just behind, with inflation rising by 8.1% and 8%, respectively. According to the Labor Department, In the Northeast, inflation rose by 6.6%.

The Labor Department says inflation has impacted transportation, gas and electric the most.

Officials say Americans might soon see some relief as the federal reserve is expected to raise interest rates next week in hopes to slow inflation.

Experts say March is expected to be much worse following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Health Officials say Deltacron is not a Concern Yet

Scientists are now learning more about a hybrid variant of COVID-19 called deltacron.

The World Health Organization has started tracking it, but says its not a concern yet.

Deltacron was first reported early this year, and now researchers believe it’s a single, hybrid variant that combines genes from both delta and omicron.

Deltacron has been detected in the U.S, but experts say your body may already be primed to fight it off.

Lyft to Add Fuel Surcharges

Starting Wednesday, March 16, Uber will be adding on surcharges to help drivers pay for gas as prices have skyrocketed.

On Monday, the national average price of a regular gallon of gas in the U.S. was $4.325, according to AAA.

Now Uber’s competitor, Lyft, has decided to take similar action.

“Driver earnings overall remain elevated compared to last year, but given the rapid rise in gas prices we’ll be asking riders to pay a temporary fuel surcharge, all of which will go to drivers,” senior communications manager CJ Macklin said in a statement.

Macklin also said that Lyft has been closely monitoring both the soaring cost of fuel and its impact on drivers in recent days.