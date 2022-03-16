LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here’s the story rundown:

Michigan Doles Out Dough to Collect, Recycle Scrap Tires

Approximately $674,000 will be going towards 92 community scrap tire drop-off events in Michigan.

This money is coming directly from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE)

According to EGLE, community tire drop-off events give affordable and convenient opportunities for community members to drop off spare tires.

The department says improperly dumped scrap tires can pose a fire hazard.

However, recycled scrap tires can be used for asphalt to pave roads, mulch gardens and playgrounds and in multiple manufacturing processes.

To see some of the facilities in our area getting money for tire recycling, click here.

Federal Government Provides Over $2 Billion for COVID-19 Funeral Costs

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently announced that over $2 billion in funding has been given to cover funeral costs of about $300,000 American families who lost a loved one since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Under the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program, up to $9,000 in funeral expenses are covered per person.

FEMA says on average, approximately $6,500 has been given to families per death.

Starbucks To Get Rid of Single-Use Cups by 2025

Starbucks has set a new goal for the future and that includes communal coffee cups.

The company has announced plans to rid stores of single-use cups by 2025 and transition to an all-reusable model.

For the time being, the company has decided to encourage its customers to bring their own personal cups, or use communal cups that would be returned on their next visit.

The communal cups would then be professionally cleaned at the store.