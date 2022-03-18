LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here’s the story rundown:

Great Lakes levels down three feet from 2020 peak

Water levels are on the decline after nearly two years of record highs on the Great Lakes.

Lake Michigan has dropped by nearly three feet since setting its record high in the summer of 2020 according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory.

Lauren Fry, a physical scientist with the administration said, a dry spring followed by a warm fall and a cold winter led to this large drop.

This trend can be seen across all of the great lakes.

Major Lansing roadway to receive $1M in funding

Approximately $1 million will be going to improving the Lansing Michigan Avenue Corridor.

This action comes following a government funding bill signed by President Biden last week.

The funding will modernize traffic signaling systems, aid emergency vehicle preemption and more.

The Michigan Avenue Corridor connects many major places in the Lansing area.

New eye drop to help with Presbyopia

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved the first and only prescription eye drop to treat age-related blurry near vision (Presbyopia) in adults.

According to Allergan, an AbbVie company, approximately 128 million people in the U.S. have this progressive eye condition.

Presbyopia affects most people over forty.

The once-daily prescription eye drop called Vuity improves near vision without impacting distance vision.