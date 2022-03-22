LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here’s the story rundown:

Governor Whitmer Vetoes Emergency CPL Processing Bill

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has now vetoed legislation that would have required county clerks to keep processing concealed pistol licenses during state-declared or locally declared emergencies.

Republican lawmakers passed the bill after receiving complaints that clerks refused or delayed issuing or renewing permits when the pandemic hit.

In a letter to legislators on Friday, the governor said the measure would have mandated that clerks issue licenses without regard to the scope or gravity of the emergency, or whether in-person services would jeopardize clerks.

Republican Senator lana Theis said the veto was disappointing for gun owners.

Stress Rising For Healthcare Workers

According to a new study from StudyFinds.org, burnout among healthcare providers may have hit new highs during the peak of the pandemic.

In fact, a different study out of the University of Michigan School of Nursing found that female nurses are twice as likely to commit suicide compared to other women.

According to the study, female nurses are also 70% more likely to take their own lives than female doctors.

The study also revealed that for many nurses the stress of long hours and constant exposure to the severely ill took a toll on their mental health.

‘The Price is Right’ Goes on Tour

“The Price is Right” is now hitting the road.

The game show is going on wheels and making 50 stops on a coast-to-coast tour for anyone who can’t make it out to the Los Angeles studio.

Fans will be able to win prizes by guessing the correct retail price on a variety of items.

The “Come On Down Tour” celebrating the shows 50th season will kick off Friday at the Santa Monica Pier.