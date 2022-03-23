LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here’s the story rundown:

String of Vandalism Cases Solved

Two people have now been arrested for several car and home vandalisms that occurred in Greenbush Township.

A tip from a resident led deputies to a home on Sevy Road where they identified the two juvenile suspects, who later admitted to their involvement.

Reports of these vandalisms started coming into the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office in early March, involving six different cases with the common trend of broken windows.

A report is now being sent over to the Clinton County prosecutor’s office for review.

Baby Formula by Abbott Recalled

According to Federal Safety Inspectors, baby formula maker Abbott has failed to maintain sanitary conditions and procedures at the Michigan Manufacturing Plant.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found this has recently been linked to a cluster of infant illnesses and two deaths due to a rare bacteria infection.

Abbott recalled various lots of three powdered infant formulas in mid-February. FDA inspectors have been on-site inspecting the Sturgis, Michigan, facility since late January.

FDA inspectors said Abbott did not maintain clean surfaces used in producing and handling the powdered formula.

The report gives the agency’s preliminary findings and is likely to be followed by a formal report and a warning to the company.

Ingham County Teacher Awarded Excellence in Education

One Ingham County educator has been awarded for being a “role model” and spreading “inspiring kindness” in her community.

The Michigan Lottery’s Excellence in Education award was presented to Suzie Zuke, a second-grade teacher with Ralya Elementary.

With more than 20 years of teaching under her belt, Zuke said she chose a career in education due to her love of working with young people.

Zuke is a Spartan at heart, having earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Michigan State University (MSU).

Winners of the Excellence in Education award will take home a plaque, a $1,500 cash prize and a $500 grant to their classroom, school, or school district.

A parent of former students nominated Zuke for the award.