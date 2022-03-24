LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Lawmakers Address Homecare Backlog

Some U.S. senators are now pushing for more funding for homecare services because they say, there is a shortage for those who need it.

Senator Bob Casey introduced legislation that would give states more Medicaid funding to help them shorten homecare waiting lists by creating new home care jobs, and raising wages for care workers.

Several homecare workers told lawmakers the demand for care is skyrocketing, but there’s low pay and a lack of benefits.

Advocates say family members often have to leave their work to take care of their loved one’s, due to lack of hands.

Some lawmakers, however think relying on Medicaid for increased funding isn’t the way to reform home care, but they believe there’s still an issue.

GIF Creator Stephan Wilhite Dies at 74

Stephan Wilhite, the man behind looping animated images known as GIFS has passed away at 74.

Wilhite died last week and according to his wife Kathleen, he was surrounded by family when he passed from COVID-19.

In 2013, he was awarded the Webby Lifetime Achievement Award for creating the GIF, which has become a popular way people express their emotions or share short bits of video through social media.

New Buddy’s Pizza Okemos Location Opening in April

Fans of Buddy’s Pizza are now in luck, as a new location is set to open in Okemos.

The Michigan-based pizza chain will be opening its 20th restaurant in Michigan and the second restaurant in the mid-Michigan area on April 4.

On opening day Buddy’s will offer the first 100 guests free pizza for a year.

The pizza chain will also donate all opening day sales to haven house which provides emergency shelter to one and two-parent families.