FedEx to Raise Surcharge Amid High Fuel Prices

FedEx and UPS are now adjusting their fuel surcharge for customers as gas prices remain at rates unseen in more than a decade.

Starting on April 4, FedEx will raise its fuel surcharge for all three shipping services including Express, Ground, and Freight.

Fuel surcharges have also been on the rise in recent weeks at UPS. The ground surcharge for example is 15.25% which is up from 13% from last week.

Amazon Launches Program to Help Refugees

Amazon is now launching an employment support program called Welcome Door to help refugees in the United States.

It will offer resources, support, and reimbursement for employment authorization document fees to employees.

Funding will also be made available to employees for free college tuition and English as a second language instruction.

Pandemic Opens Door for Sea Lamprey in Great Lakes

The U.S. and Canadian governments shut down their borders for 19 months during the pandemic and officials say it may have boosted the amount of sea lampreys.

The parasitic fish is considered an invasive species in the Great Lakes.

Marc Gaden, the legislative liaison for the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, says the group’s work was directly impacted by the pandemic. He said the commission performed only 35% of its scheduled lampricide treatments in 2020 and 75% in 2021.

According to Gaden, those lost treatments could allow more lamprey to successfully breed and make their way to the Great Lakes, feasting on fish and hurting the bottom lines of the region’s fisheries.