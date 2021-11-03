What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Our top trending stories on the web include: the latest results involving school millage’s in Michigan and Amazon releasing new deals this week in celebration of “Alexa’s” seventh birthday.

The Latest Results Involving School Millage’s in Michigan

Several communities were asked to pass or renew millage’s to support their local school districts this week.

DeWitt Public Schools $66 million bond passed. The school plans on investing the money into building work, a new support building, band storage and to take care of playgrounds and parking.



The $20 million Leslie School bond failed. The school was planning on using the money to fix up their buildings.

Fowlerville had it’s second chance at a bond this year. Voters declined a request for almost $38 million this past spring. It failed by only a few dozen votes.

Last night by about a hundred votes, individuals said yes. Almost $42 million will be used to build a new elementary school as well as some other remodeling and repairing.

For the Perry Public Schools bond, voters agreed to a request for almost $10 million dollars. The district also plans to fix up buildings, build a livestock barn, resurface the running track and replace the lighting at the football field.

Amazon Releases New Deals this Week in Celebration of “Alexa’s” Seventh Birthday

Amazon has several discounts this week through Nov. 7 in celebration of their device, “Alexa’s” seventh birthday.

Alexa is a virtual assistant developed by Amazon that is capable of bringing several voice commands to life through: voice interaction, music playback, making to-do lists, setting alarms, streaming podcasts, playing audiobooks, and providing weather, traffic, sports, and informing of details such as the news. Alexa can also control several smart devices.

The sale features discounts on a wide variety of Amazon products.

Alexa Birthday Deals Include:

-The Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet is marked down $80.

-The Echo Show 8 is currently available for $99.99 (regularly $129.99).

-The popular Amazon Echo Buds are on sale for 25% off.

-The Halo Band is on sale for $74.99 (regularly $99.99).

-The Kindle for your kids is 45% off.

-The Fire HD 8 Tablet is 50% off.

-The Echo Dot Kids is $34.99 (regularly $59.99).

-The Echo Dot is available for $24.99 (regularly $39.99).

-Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K. You can currently get this streaming device for 50% off the regular price.

-The Echo Auto is currently on sale for $19.99 (Regularly $49.99).

You can find more details on these deals here