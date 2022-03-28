LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here’s the story rundown:

US-backed Group Gets Lifesaving Meds to Ukrainians Amid War

Thousands of patients in Ukraine are now receiving lifesaving medicines through a U.S funded group.

These medicines from Alliance for Public Health are being used to treat HIV and Opioid addiction.

The Ukraine-based humanitarian organization has been working for more than 20 years. The organization has received millions from the U.S. Agency for International Development, Center for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal programs to counter HIV globally.

The group’s executive director, Andriy Klepikov, said that shutting down was not an option during the invasion of Ukraine as it has one of the most serious HIV epidemics in Western Europe.

Ben Crump to Represent Family of Teen who Fell Off Ride

Attorney Ben Crump, who represented the family of George Floyd is now handling Tyre Sampson’s, the 14-year-old boy who died after falling from a ride’s, case.

Sampson fell from the 430-foot tall “Orlando Free-Fall” in ICON Park.

In an online video, riders had expressed their concerns about the ride’s seatbelts before the accident.

The ride’s owner said the ride had several safety checks, before the it started and that the equipment was functioning properly before the free-fall ride began operation.

“A fun theme park visit with his football team should not have ended in tragedy. Bob Hilliard and I, on behalf of both parents, Yarnell and Nekia, intend to get answers for Tyre’s grieving family and request prayers as they shoulder this unthinkable loss,” said Crump.

Laptop Lugging: Should Your Next Trip Mix Work and Play?

According to a December 2021 Expedia survey of 14,500 working adults, 50% of people say they bring their work laptops on vacation. The survey also found that 41% say they frequently join Zoom calls on vacation.

Workcations and ‘Laptop Luggers’ have become popular terms for travelers who benefit from remote work by taking more and longer vacations.

Expedia says this trend has become more normal following the pandemic that forced many people to work remotely.