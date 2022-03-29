LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here’s the story rundown:

Plastic Particles Found in Human Bloodstreams for the First Time Ever

A new study is warning that plastic contamination is not just polluting the environment but also our bodies.

Researchers in the Netherlands have found plastic particles in the human bloodstream for the first time ever.

Their results showcase how microscopic particles coming from the environment around us are being absorbed by the body and are entering the blood supply.

Researchers found that the overall concentration of plastic in the human bloodstream was the equivalent of a teaspoon of plastic in 1,000 liters of water.

Research is still underway to understand how harmful these particles may be, and whether exposure to these them poses a threat.

Walmart to Stop Selling Cigarettes, Tobacco Products at Some Locations

Walmart has now confirmed it will no longer be selling cigarette’s or tobacco products at some of its locations.

The company isn’t the first national retailer to stop selling tobacco products, but it is the largest.

So far stores in Arkansas, California, Florida, and New Mexico have stopped sales of these products. Walmart has hinted and more locations being included, but has not provided details about where.

Finding Families: Elijah is Looking for His Forever Home

One way our digital team is here for you is by helping children find their forever home. This week we want to introduce you to 12-year-old Elijah.

Elijah loves basketball and says he wants to be a police officer when he grows up, which is why he enjoys exercising.

Those around him say he radiates with positivity, is loving and sweet.

Elijah says he wants to play sports with his new family and spend time together.

If you or someone you know is interested in adopting him, you can find more information by clicking here.