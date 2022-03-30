LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here’s the story rundown:

MSP Trooper Suspended after Using Force in Traffic Stop

A Michigan State Police Trooper has been suspended after he allegedly used force during a traffic stop in Saginaw.

The agency said in a news release that the trooper assigned to the tri-city post in Freeland had pulled over a driver suspected of operating while under the influence.

Citizen videos on social media appear to show the trooper striking the face of the suspect who had handcuffs on.

MSP’s professional standards section said they quickly began an internal investigation, which is still underway.

As more details become available, 6 news will keep you updated.

These States Have the Biggest Tax Burdens

Tax day is quickly approaching on April 18.

Wallet Hub’s new study shows the biggest tax burdens for each state based on property taxes, individual income taxes, and total sales and excise tax.

New York was the winner when it comes to the state with the biggest tax burden, followed up by Hawaii and Maine.

Alaska had the lowest tax burden. Other states with a low burden include Tennessee, Delaware and Wyoming.

Michigan came in 31st place, which is close to the middle of the rankings at a total tax burden of 8.25%.

You can find the full list of rankings by clicking here.

John Travolta and His Son Adopt a Puppy at Oscars for Betty White Tribute

John Travolta and his son are now new puppy owners. They took home their new pet after the Betty White tribute at the Oscars.

The Academy Awards paid tribute to White who was an animal rights activist, by urging people to adopt pets from the nonprofit, Paw Works.

After Jamie Lee Curtis took the stage to announce the initiative, Travolta and his son decided to adopt the puppy named Mac N Cheese.