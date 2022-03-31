LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here’s the story rundown:

Nasal Spray that Prevents COVID Could Be Available Soon

A nasal spray that blocks the Coronavirus infection and treats people who are already sick could be available within the next six months.

A study done by researchers at Cornell University discovered a small molecule, that people can spray into their nose, which prevents COVID-19 from infecting human cells.

In further experiments on lab cells, and testing in mice, researchers found that the molecule N-0385 can both protect against infection in healthy individuals and ease symptoms in patients using the spray within 12 hours of exposure.

The team believes this method could soon become a new coronavirus treatment.

Disney Executive Promises More Diverse Characters by End of 2022

Disney’s President of General Entertainment Content, Karey Burke, now says that the company will make 50% of all regular and recurring characters members of underrepresented groups by the end of 2022.

The company made the announcement on a company-wide zoom call that was later posted to Twitter.

Burke, is a mom of two LGBTQ+ kids herself. She displayed her heartbreak in learning of Disney’s lack of LGBTQ+ leads.

Burke went on to express her belief that the company doesn’t produce enough narratives in which gay characters just get to be characters rather than being the focus of a gay story.

“I hope this is a moment where we just don’t allow each other to go backward,” Burke said.

Northern Lights Could Glow over U.S. Wednesday into Thursday

Parts of the U.S. could be in for a scenic view of the northern lights this morning.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center, some spotting’s even began last night.

The aurora borealis, will likely be visible from states along the northern border, but also might be able to be seen further south.

Airlines are actively monitoring radiation levels in response for possible cancelations of flights.