Washtenaw Deputy Pleads Guilty to Disorderly Conduct

One Corrections Deputy out of Washtenaw County has now pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Corporal Christopher Ellul pleaded guilty after assaulting an inmate in the Washtenaw County Jail.

In August of 2020, Ellul was helping take an inmate out of a cell, and video evidence showcases Ellul grabbing the inmate by the neck twice.

He’s among multiple officers charged by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Public Investigation Unit.

Ellul’s sentencing date is scheduled for May 17.

Bobby Rydell, Singer and ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ Star, Dies at 79

Bobby Rydell, a pop singer and star of the 1963 film “Bye Bye Birdie,” has died at 79-years-old.

34 of Rydell’s singles made their way onto the billboard hot 100, including his most popular one called, “Wild One.”

According to a local news outlet, Rydell had been hospitalized in Philadelphia and died of phenomena.

Are You a Lottery Winner?

Time is winding down for lottery winners to claim their prizes.

The Michigan lottery says in Lansing, there is still an unclaimed $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing on August 4, 2021.

The winner of a $1 million Powerball prize in Warren has also yet to come forward and has one month left to do so.

The Michigan lottery has also announced they still have eight unclaimed prizes worth at least $100,000.

Tickets expire if they aren’t claimed within one year.