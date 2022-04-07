LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here’s the story rundown:

EL Pedestrian Area on Albert Ave. to Return this Summer

The ‘Albert EL Fresco’ pedestrian area is now returning this may to downtown East Lansing’s Albert Avenue this May.

This area features different types of seating, tables, hammocks, decorative lighting and outdoor games.

These outdoor games include cornhole, giant chess and giant connect four.

There will also be a variety of events held throughout the summer including live music, outdoor yoga, and game nights.

Both lanes of Albert Avenue will be closed to traffic beginning on Tuesday, May 10.

Chipotle Giving Out 100,000 Burrito’s for National Burrito Day

Chipotle is giving away burritos in celebration of National Burrito Day.

Here’s the catch: you’ll need to travel to the Metaverse to get your free meal.

The fast-casual chain is joining the online game platform Roblox to give away 100,000 burritos to the first players who succeed in rolling a burrito using the Chipotle Burrito Builder video game.

Players can begin their attempt when the game goes live on April 7, at 3:30 P.M. PDT.

FDA Investigating Complaints Lucky Charms Causes Gastrointestinal Issues

Some consumers of lucky charms are now complaining the cereal is making them sick.

More than 100 people posted to IWasPoisoned.com, claiming General Mills’ Lucky Charms caused them to experience a variety of gastrointestinal issues.

The Food and Drug Administration says they are aware of the complaints and are further investigating the matter.