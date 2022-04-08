LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

USPS Plans to Raise the Price of Stamps Again

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is now planning on raising the price of postage beginning this summer.

The USPS says it filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission for approval to raise the cost of stamps starting July 10.

If the Postal Regulatory Commission approves this proposal, the following price increases would go into affect:

The USPS says this latest proposal of price hikes still doesn’t keep up with rising inflation numbers.

Study: ‘Moderate Alcohol’ Use Increases Risk of Cancer in Women

A new study is suggesting that even moderate drinkers are at an increased risk of getting cancer.

Experts with the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center say for women, moderate alcohol consumption has increased the risk of them getting cancer, even if there’s no family history.

The clinic says, women should have only one drink per day, and men should limit their alcohol intake to two drinks per day.

Frito Lay Introduces Cracker Jill

After more than 125 years of being a well known sports snack, Cracker Jack is adding a new face to its bag, and that’s Cracker Jill.

Cracker Jill is being used as a way to celebrate the women who break down barriers in sports.

Cracker Jack is giving $200,000 to the Women’s Sports Foundation and is inviting fans to also donate in exchange for the special-edition Cracker Jill bag.

These bags will be available at the start of this year’s baseball season .