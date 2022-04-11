LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Economists Fear Inflation could Lead to Recession

The Biden Administration is now facing growing concerns from economists who fear rising inflation could lead to a recession.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says Americans may need to brace for a recession as early as next year.

Summers says the only hope is if the federal reserve can find a way to raise interest rates and gently slow down business investment along with consumer spending.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the administration is actively working to combat the historic inflation.

The Biden administration extended the federal pause on student loan payments through August this past week, but Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., says this only adds more fuel to the fire.

New March inflation numbers will be out Tuesday, April 12.

Wine May Get More Expensive

The price of wine may go up soon, as bottles are now more expensive to make.

The cost of glass bottles in the U.S. has risen to as high as 20%.

Global efforts to move away from Russian oil and energy during the country’s invasion of Ukraine has led to fuel prices skyrocketing.

The U.S. energy information administration says the glass manufacturing industry’s majority of fuel comes from natural gas.

Officials also say some glass suppliers could soon implement additional price increases.

A University Conducts Tests on Peeps Marshmallows

The Easter candy peeps that pop up every year have been around now for almost 70 years.

Intrigued by the snack, Emory University wanted to test the rumor that its marshmallow confections can’t be destroyed.

The university’s study tested the candy under four conditions including; reaction to cold and heat, solubility testing, phenol and low pressure environments.

The university found that peeps are not easily broken, they can take the heat, and they aren’t easily dissolved.