New Lansing Health Care Clinic Opens this Summer

A new health care clinic is opening this summer in Lansing.

Many residents say they are looking forward to not having to travel outside the community for medical help.

This new clinic will give those in the community greater access to affordable health care right in the center of Lansing’s east side.

This was all made possible thanks to money used from federal COVID relief funds.

The clinic will be attached to the Allen Neighborhood Community Center.

Here’s Why Egg Prices are Quickly Rising

The wholesale prices for eggs is about three times higher than this same time last year.

According to the USDA’s daily Midwest regional egg report, large grade A white eggs are running between $2.80 and $2.89 per dozen on average.

Experts say the recent increase has to do with the bird flu outbreak, supply chain issues and high feed costs.

Britney Spears Announces She is Pregnant

Britney Spears is pregnant again!

This news comes just months after her long-standing conservatorship was eliminated.

In a post to Instagram the 40-year-old star in her words recalled how she lost, “so much weight” before taking a trip to maui “only to gain it back.”

“My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly,’” Spears wrote. “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

This will be the singers third child.