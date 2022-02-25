LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here’s the story rundown:

Bill Allows Experimental Drug-Use for COVID-19

The Michigan House passed a bill this week that allows experimental drug use or treatment for COVID-19 patients.

Michigan has an existing “Right to Try Act” that lets patients facing serious illnesses use experimental drugs if a doctor approves.

This is typically used for cancer patients as a last resort.

Now the new bill that’s moving forward to the senate hopes to provide the same option to people who are dying from COVID-19.

“With over 30,000 people dying in our state it’s really time to take the bull by the horns and do whatever we can to save the people of our state,” said Representative Mary Whiteford, Allegan County (R).

More than half of US abortions are now done with pills instead of surgery

According to the Guttmacher Institute, more than half of U.S. abortions are now completed through pills rather than surgery.

In their newest report, it showed in 2020 pills accounted for 54% of all U.S. abortions, an increase from nearly 44% in 2019.

Officials say this has been an upward trend that spiked during the pandemic, with the increase in telemedicine.

The pandemic also prompted a rise in FDA action, which provided the option for abortion pills to be mailed, so patients could skip in-person visits.

Lansing Community College receives $900K gift

Lansing Community College (LCC) received more scholarship money thanks to a considerate donation from the estate of Richard Sellers.

Sellers passed away in 2012, giving LCC $100,000 to help with scholarship funds.

After the death of his long-term partner, $900,000 was given to LCC, for more scholarship funding.

“We are excited Richard thought of the LCC Foundation as a way to leave his legacy,” said Cathy Zell executive director of the Foundation. “This gift will provide the dream of higher education for many LCC students.”