What’s hot on the web today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here is a breakdown of those stories:

Lawmakers Discuss More Pandemic Relief

Federal lawmakers are now talking about the possibility of another round of pandemic relief.

This is a result of the omicron variant causing more hospitalizations across the country and businesses being impacted in many sectors.

Some ideas for the relief that lawmakers are discussing include more help for small businesses and a new push for paid leave.

However, Republicans like Iowa Senator Joni Ernst believe fears of inflation are restricting the consideration of more stimulus.

The discussion over aid is continuing and if additional pandemic relief can get support, it would potentially be included in next month’s government funding package.

How Much Does It Cost To Tint your Car Windows?

Car window tinting adds a tinted transparent film or coating to the inside of a car’s windows.

According to iseecars.com, people are getting their windows tinted to block dangerous UV rays, reduce wear on their car’s interior materials, add privacy, and for aesthetics of course.

There are five main types of auto window tinting, which include: dyed, metalized, hybrid, carbon and ceramic.

The average tinting for a passenger car ranges from $250 to $600 for the standard, non-reflective film.

For ceramic or metallic film, it can cost upwards of $800.

Tinting your windows is legal as long as you follow your state’s laws.