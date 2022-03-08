LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Here’s the story rundown:

When will Higher Jet Fuel Prices hit your Travel Plans?

Gas prices are at record highs nationwide and now the cost of jet fuel is rising.

Analysts say this means your next sticker shock will be airline prices.

Currently, the cost of jet fuel is up by approximately 50%, and carriers are starting to pass along their higher costs to passengers in the form of higher prices and fuel surcharges.

Analysts say carriers generate most of their earnings during spring and summer vacations. They believe this is when even higher fares will take place to offset rising fuel costs.

Even Mild Cases of COVID-19 Can Damage the Brain, Study Finds

According to a new study in the Journal of Nature, whether you were hospitalized with COVID-19 or had a mild case, the virus might have changed your brain tissue.

Researchers led by a team from the University of Oxford compared brain scans of people who had contracted COVID-19 with those who had not and found marked differences.

The majority of changes in the brain were found in areas linked to the sense of smell.

Individuals with COVID-19 also showed a general reduction in brain volume and performed worse during cognitive follow-up tests.

Screening of ‘The Batman’ Interrupted by Real Bat

The Batman brought in $134 million for its domestic box office debut.

During a showing in Austin, Texas on opening night (March 4), a real-live bat made its way inside the theater and began flying around.

Screams echoed and the theater’s management had to pause the movie to try and remove the bat, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

The theater then offered to give everyone another ticket, but the majority of the crowd decided to stay and watch.