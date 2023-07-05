Window World of Mid-Michigan

www.windowworldmidmichigan.com

Increasing curb appeal, improving efficiency, and enhancing quality of life one home at a time.

We give you quality and service that goes far beyond anyone else.

We opened our doors in 2012 with a promise: “Superior Products, Professionally Installed, at a Guaranteed Low Price.”

Our quality products, professional local installers, and comprehensive warranties ensure that you’ll always have peace of mind.

Proudly Made in America: We proudly source materials from the USA and we’re committed to following this tradition.

Total exterior solutions: We have solutions for your entire home exterior. Windows are just the beginning.

Nationally known, locally owned: We provide the customer service of a small business backed by a nationally recognized brand.

Contact:

Window World Mid-Michigan – Clinton, Eaton, Hillsdale, Ingham, Jackson

3337 Remy Dr., Lansing, MI 48906 | (517) 371-0189 midmichigan@windowworld.com

Videos: