About Window World of Lansing

Window World of Lansing is locally owned and operated by James and Cindy Hindman. Always committed to bringing the finest exterior solutions to its customers, the store has been providing Window World’s signature windows, siding, entry doors, patio doors, shutters, and gutters to the Lansing community for years.

A Michigan native, James has been with Window World since 2008, when he joined the team as an installer. As a home improvement professional with a career’s worth of experience, he quickly came to realize the value of the “Window World Way”, and began selling as well. A few short years later, the Hindmans were delighted to become the owners of the Lansing location.

With service and quality at the heart of the operation, the Window World of Lansing team creates a distinctive value for customers in which James and Cindy take pride. They are honored to serve Clinton, Eaton, Hillsdale, Ingham, and Jackson counties one window, door, and square of siding at a time.

http://www.windowworldlansing.com/