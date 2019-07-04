WLNS-TV & DirecTV/AT&T U-verse FAQ’s

WLNS-DirecTV/AT&T U-verse FAQs
DIRECTV and/or AT&T U-verse subscribers lost WLNS-TV on July 4th. Contact DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse to “Keep my WLNS-TV!”

DIRECTV / AT&T U-verse Customer Service – 800-288-2020 / 800-531-5000

FAQ’s:

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse subscribers lost WLNS-TV at approximately 1:00 a.m. local time on July 4, 2019. DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse has yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the television provider the right to continue to air your favorite new stories around the Lansing/Jackson area. 

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: You lose your 6 News, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the remainder of this season’s Big Brother, the NFL & SEC on CBS and new seasons of NCIS and Young Sheldon.  

Q: Where will WLNS-TV programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse customers have lost their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports.  They are missing 6 News, the NFL, 60 Minutes and Dr. Phil in the afternoon. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV and/or AT&T U-verse? 

A: We were negotiating, and offered multiple times to extend our current deal while we vigorously attempted to provide both sides more time to reach a fair agreement.  Unfortunately, DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse continued to deny our request and that is why your service was abruptly interrupted.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 800-288-2020 and demand they put WLNS-TV on their channel lineup! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.   

