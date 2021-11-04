WLNS School Closing Predictions

6 News Meteorologist Blake Harms has gathered quite the following for his winter-weather school closing predictions.

If a winter storm is rolling in and there’s a chance for a school closing, come to this page for district-by-district predictions.

Blake will rate the chances of a school closing on a scale of 1-5, with 5 being a very high chance and 1 being very low.

In addition, Blake will provide an in-depth breakdown of why your school district made the decision they did.

You can expect the map to look something like this:

We also encourage people to comment on Blake’s Facebook page and he will try to answer your questions on this page.

He also will be doing a livestream to interact with fans and talk about the predictions.

Stay tuned and book mark this page for all the school closing predictions.