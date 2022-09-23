President/Founder
Kent Wood is the President and Founder of Wood & Associates. His mission is to assist clients in making informed and educated decisions with no false representation, and to provide realistic expectations for their outcomes. Over the course of the last nine years, he has represented thousands of clients, handled multi-million dollar trusts, and provided pro-bono work for select local residents in need.
Legal Team
Contact Us
Battle Creek Telephone: 269-841-5426
Lansing Telephone: 517-481-4023
Fax: 517-827-4950
Toll Free: 888-209-7348