Kent was raised in Marquette Michigan. In 1997, at the age of 18, he received the Governor’s Volunteer Youth Award. In 2002 he graduated from Michigan State University summa cum laude. He went on to graduate from Cooley Law School as a cum laude graduate in 2007.



After graduating Law School, Kent decided to remain in Lansing, Michigan. He spent the next four years practicing law and was admitted to practice into the Eastern and Western District Federal courts.



In 2011, Kent made the decision to become a solo practitioner, emphasizing his area of practice on family law and probate and estate law. Two years later, in 2013, he joined forces with United Paralegals of America and Wood & Associates, PLLC was born.



Kent’s mission is to assist clients in making informed and educated decisions with no false representation, and to provide realistic expectations for their outcomes. Over the course of the last nine years, he has represented thousands of clients, handled multi-million dollar trusts, and provided pro-bono work for select local residents in need.



Kent and his wife Mandy have eight children who all attend Holt public schools. He is the assistant Scout Master of Troop 43 in Diamondale, Michigan, is an avid fisherman, and enjoys playing board games such as Catan and Lord of Waterdeep.