LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor wants residents to take a test for HIV.

“For me, it’s the bully pulpit,” he told 6 News Tuesday after he’d gotten tested for the virus. “You know, I do not run the schools. We don’t do health through the city that comes to the county, but it’s a bully pulpit. I get asked to. Take a test. It’s a great idea. I’m taking a test. You know. I’m here to talk about how people need to understand.”

Schor took the test at the invitation of the Lansing Area AIDS Network. The testing was part of a lead-up to honoring World AIDS Day in the community. December 1 is the day that has been used to honor those who have died from HIV disease, those who are living with it, those who are at risk for the virus and families, friends and communities affected by HIV.

Person taking an HIV test in Lansing, MI. (WLNS)

LAAN Prevention Manager Katie McKay explained the test for Schor as she did it. It requires a finger prick, a drop of blood and about 20 minutes.

The city of Lansing has the third highest population of people living with HIV in Michigan, following Detroit and Grand Rapids. Ingham County has the fourth highest HIV prevalence rate in the state.

Health officials say nationally, that 1 in 8 people living with HIV are unaware they have the virus. In Michigan, it’s 1 in 7 people living with HIV who don’t know.

As many as 40 percent of new HIV cases can be linked to people who don’t know they have the virus, studies have found.

Knowing you have HIV can be life-saving say health officials. That’s because the treatments available now are so effective they not only prevent a person from getting sick from the virus – but they also prevent them from transmitting the virus to their sexual or needle-sharing partners. It also prevents a mother from passing the virus on to her children during birth or breastfeeding.

Schor tells 6 News he’s never been tested for HIV, in part, because he doesn’t recall ever being asked to do so.

“I’ve been married 21 years, so you’re asking me to think back,” he said. “I don’t recall. I don’t think I would have said no. So probably not.”

Since 2006, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that every person in the U.S. ages 13-64 be tested for HIV at least in their lifetime – and more if they are sexually active or inject drugs.

Ingham County Medical Health Officer Adnike Shoyinke said testing for HIV is key.

“There are over-the-counter test kits,” she told 6 News. “In pharmacies, you can talk to your provider about getting one. At community events. People do rapid HIV tests. That’s the first step for an individual who has been tested and does discover what their status is.”

Leon Golson is prevention manager for Unified – a community-based HIV prevention and care organization with staff working in Jackson County. After learning about Schor’s test, he had high praise for the Lansing mayor.

“Oh my God, that works on so many different levels to, you know, help people with the stigma and the fear they may have around HIV and people living with it and getting tested with it to see someone as prominent as a mayor.”

He said he would like to see more influencers, like rappers, getting tested for HIV publicly.

Schor got his results about 20 minutes after his blood was taken. But he wants people to ask him what his HIV status is to encourage more conversation about HIV in the community.

Courtesy Image LAAN

LAAN, as well as the Ingham County Health Department and other health agencies, offer HIV testing for free. On Friday, December 1, 2023, LAAN will offer free walk-in testing at the following locations and times:

Salus Center, 408 S. Washington Sq., Downtown Lansing 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Forest Community Health Center, 2316 S. Cedar, St. Lansing, 8:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Lansing Area AIDS Network, 913 W. Holmes Rd. Ste. 115, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

At-home tests are also available for free. You can order up to two at-home tests online.

This story is one in a series of stories looking at the HIV epidemic in Mid-Michigan marking World AIDS Day. 6 News has been reporting this web series for the last month. It will premiere on Friday, Dec. 1.