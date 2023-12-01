LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In the 1980s and 90s, the word AIDS — Acquired Immuno-Deficiency Syndrome — conjured up images of skeletal people dying. It was a constellation of infections that killed people. Those infections were exotic and deadly – but rare for those with healthy immune systems.

The 42-year-old syndrome that came to be known as AIDS, was caused by a then-new virus that exploded into the American conscience in the 80s – Human Immunodeficiency Virus – or HIV. Scientists discovered the virus would take over the human immune system causing it to manufacture itself millions of times, ultimately destroying the immune system – leaving the body unguarded.

Dr. Peter Gulick is an infectious disease specialist and associate professor of medicine at Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine. He has battled with the virus his entire career.

(WLNS)

“I was doing my fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic,” he tells 6 News. “And during that time, we actually saw a couple of cases in the intensive care unit where there were young, young individuals, young males. One had pneumocystis pneumonia. The other had cryptococcal meningitis. And it was very interesting that at that time, HIV was not known at all. But these two individuals had immunocompromised conditions, and yet, they had no other underlying conditions like cancer or something that would cause that to occur.”

The virus that was responsible would not be discovered until 1983 by a group of French scientists at the Pasteur Institute. Luc Montagnier and Francoise Barre-Sinoussi led the team that would win the 2008 Nobel Prize for the discovery.

In 1984, the U.S. government announced it had identified a causative agent for the new syndrome. On March 2, 1985, a test for HIV was approved. The test identified antibodies – a protein created by the immune system when it identifies a pathogen, called an antigen. those might be bacteria, fungi, parasites, viruses and prions.

Current fourth-generation HIV tests identify a reaction to a specific part of the HIV’s outer wrapping. It allows medical officials to detect infection with HIV as early as 14 days after it begins.

In the 80s and 90s, people whose immune system was systemically destroyed over the years by HIV would become very ill. Their immune systems couldn’t fight off diseases.

“They’re so low that it opens the doors to really serious opportunistic infections and these are infections usually that don’t attack people with a normal immune system. But once you’ve lost that, things like pneumonia with an organism called pneumocystis or a fungal infection called cryptococcus that will affect your brain mainly,” Gulick explained. “That’s what the person then is considered to have AIDS because their immune system is so devastated where it really drops to such a severe level that you get one after another after another opportunistic infection. And in the early days that was usually that significant either one or two years at most survival and it was, was 100% mortality at that time.”

In the intervening decades, however, the pandemic caused by HIV has gone from a fatal one to a chronic manageable illness. That shift began in 1995 when new medications were discovered that stopped HIV’s reproduction cycle in the body – halting the devastation of the immune system that killed so many people before.

Those early regimens were complicated, with dozens of pills taken throughout the day, on strict schedules. The drugs were toxic and had serious side effects. but they kept people alive.

(WLNS)

Dr. Erik Wert is a primary care physician licensed to treat people living with HIV here in Lansing.

“We’re looking at a completely different spectrum now,” he said. “We’re talking, you have to stop looking at what was in the 80s and 90s. We’ve gone from multi-pill regimens to single-pill regimens that can do exactly what everything else did. It can virally suppress very quickly.”

More than 30 drugs attacking the virus at 7 different points in its life cycle have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat HIV in the U.S. Most are in a pill form, however, some are injectables and long-lasting.

The goal of the drugs is to stop the virus from recreating itself in the human body. When that happens, the person living with HIV is considered to have achieved viral suppression.

That’s the gold standard in HIV care. It means the virus has been contained so much that blood tests cannot find evidence of the virus itself. When that happens, it’s called an undetectable viral load.

An undetectable viral load means a person living with HIV is healthier, but they are likely to live an average life span. The bonus of being undetectable is that people living with HIV can’t give to their sexual and needle-sharing partners.

Public health officials and doctors call this ‘Treatment as Prevention;’ activists have branded it U=U, undetectable =untransmissible.

“It does not mean cure. Ok?” notes Gulick. “So, an undetectable viral load still means that there are reservoirs, reservoirs or simply where the cell that contains the HIV is not replicating. So, because the cell doesn’t replicate, the virus doesn’t replicate. So, it’s sitting there dormant. But we know that some of these cells can stay dormant for 20 years or longer and then all of a sudden start to get activated again. And when the cell becomes activated, the virus becomes activated.”

Science is currently seeking medications to force the virus out of that latent state. If they can find such medications, it will allow currently available drugs to stop the virus from infecting and reproducing itself in the rest of the body. Until that happens, a person living with HIV has to continue taking HIV medications for the rest of their lives. Stopping the intake of the drugs allows the virus to return from those reservoirs, flooding the body with new HIV and unleashing a renewed attack on the immune system.

With the success of the drugs in controlling HIV in people, combined with the stigma associated with the term AIDS, medicine, science and public health have begun referring to HIV disease. It’s broken down into stages, just as cancer is – With HIV Disease Stage 3 being what was historically known as AIDS.

Pharmacist Clint Hopkins displays the HIV prevention drugs Descovy, left and Truvada, right, at Pucci’s Pharmacy in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill, SB159, by state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, Monday, authorizing pharmacists to sell the HIV preventative medications, to patients without a physician’s prescription. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Science has also given human beings a new tool in the fight against HIV. Some of those same drugs used to treat HIV can actually be taken by people who are at risk for HIV to prevent them from getting the virus. There are three drugs approved in the U.S. for this. It’s called Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis or PrEP. Two of those drugs are pills, taken once a day. One is an injectable taken every two months. Any of the three are up to 99% effective in preventing someone from getting HIV.

Some of the HIV drugs, taken within 72 hours of exposure to HIV, can prevent HIV infection too. That’s an intervention called Post-Exposure Prophylaxis or PEP. It used to be a difficult drug course to take – when it was originally pioneered for medical workers who had been exposed to a needle stick.

Not so now, says Gulick. “Minimal to no side effects whatsoever, and so it’s a whole different story now,” Gulick said. “So yeah, taking PEP or yeh, like post-exposure prophylaxis should not be something you’re concerned about or afraid of, cause it’s not like the old days where there were multiple pills plus pills that were very toxic to take.”

This story is one in a series of stories looking at the HIV epidemic in Mid-Michigan marking World AIDS Day. 6 News has been reporting this web series for the last month. It will premiere on Friday, Dec. 1.