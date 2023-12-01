LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In the 42 years since HIV disease was first recognized by medical authorities, the slow-acting virus has killed 40.4 million people worldwide – and 85.6 million worldwide have tested positive for the virus. That’s according to the World Health Organization.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. The international health organization reports that in 2022 39 million people worldwide are living with the virus – 1.3 million people were newly diagnosed, and only 630,000 died from complications of the virus.

That’s a 51% drop in deaths from the virus and a 38 % reduction in new infections over 2010 data.

In the U.S., in 2021 – according to the U.S. CDC reports – an estimated 1.2 million people are living with the virus – but 13% don’t know it. New HIV infections in the U.S. have declined 12% since 2017 – thanks in large part to new treatments that prevent people living with HIV from passing it on – and other drugs that prevent people who are at risk for HIV from getting it in the first place.

CDC.gov (WLNS)

People ages 13-34 accounted for 58% of new HIV cases in the U.S. in 2021. 40% of new HIV cases were in Black or African American people, and 29% were among Hispanic/Latino people.

Historic HIV data in Michigan. (COURTESY MDHHS)

Those data points are consistent with Michigan’s HIV surveillance information. People ages 20 to 34 have the highest rate of new HIV diagnoses in 2022.

COURTESY MDHHS

Black or African American men carry the highest rate of HIV infection in the state of Michigan – with more than 1 percent of all black men in the state carrying the virus. out of every 100,000 Black or African American men – 1,110.8 have the virus – nearly ten times as many as white men in the state.

COURTESY MDHHS

Reflecting the successful introduction of medical care for people living with HIV in Michigan, between 2000 and 2021, HIV-related deaths have decreased by 89%.

COURTESY MDHHS

COVID-19 had a significant impact on people living with HIV in Michigan in both 2020 and 2021, according to state health officials. 10% of people living with HIV who died of non-HIV disease-related causes died as a result of COVID-19 infection in 2020. in 2021, 7% of those who died of non-HIV disease-related causes died from COVID-19.

Cardiovascular diseases, malignant cancers and mental health and substance abuse disorders were the major causes of non-HIV disease-related deaths in Michigan.

COURTESY MDHHS

Transgender women living with HIV had a mortality rate nearly three times higher than those who were cisgender. they were also significantly younger. the median age of death for men was 58, for women 57 – but for transgender people, it was 42.

With more than 17,000 Michiganders living with HIV, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 80% of them have had important medical tests related to their virus. Of those who have had those tests, state data shows 71% have achieved an undetectable viral load. That means the virus is controlled so well by medications, it cannot be measured in blood tests. 57% of those who achieved that undetectable viral load maintained that level.

The good news, for both people living with HIV and those at risk for HIV is that ‘the vast majority’ of people regularly being checked for viral loads remain undetectable. That means they’re not getting sick from HIV nor are they transmitting it.

Michigan is overperforming nationally in terms of those living with HIV getting into care and getting their virus undetectable.

Unfortunately, MDHHS data shows that 14.1% of Michiganders estimated to be living with HIV don’t know they have the virus. that’s 2,854 people in Michigan.

People aged 13-24 and 25 to 34 are less likely to know they are living with HIV than individuals in other age groups in Michigan. State data also shows 15-29-year-old people have the lowest engagement in care and ultimately in achieving an undetectable viral load.

In Lansing and East Lansing, people living with HIV have a higher likelihood of seeing a doctor and having an undetectable viral load. Those who live in Jackson, however, are in medical care more frequently but haven’t gotten their virus controlled.

Lansing has the third-highest number of people living with HIV in the state. That’s right after Detroit and Grand Rapids.