LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Nearly ten years ago, Jonathon Thurston-Torres had one key response when he was handed an HIV-positive test result.

‘I genuinely believed that it was a a death warrant,” he told 6 News. “On paper. I was like, OK, how much longer do I have left to live at this point?”

Thurston-Torres was diagnosed Jan. 20, 2013. The Tennessee native was a graduate student in Murfreesboro at the time and just 21. He had also recently come out as gay. Being diagnosed with HIV was not something he expected.

In 2015, Lisa – who asked not to be identified for this story – learned she was HIV-positive. She had been getting ill after having sexual intimacies with her then husband. She would learn he was injecting drugs and was living with HIV.

“I went to the clinic,” she tells 6 News. “Made an appointment with my doctor and that’s when they told me I was HIV-positive and I was in a state of shock.”

She said that shock continues to this day. She’s 55-years-old.

Alex is a 50-year-old immigrant from a Latin American country. He is awaiting approval on a green card and out of potential concern for impacts on that process, asked he not be identified.

He was beginning a ‘beautiful’ relationship two years ago. He and his partner decided to get tested for HIV, “to be transparent.”

Both men tested positive for the virus – although his friend’s diagnosis would be determined to be a false positive.

Lansing Area AIDS Network case manager Ligia Baracel translated for Alex.

“He says that there were many nights of no sleep. Many nights of ongoing thoughts,” she quote him telling 6 News. “Just thinking and thinking and thinking.

Each of the three individuals are among the nearly 18,000 Michiganders living with HIV. And each shared their own experience with rejection and isolation following their diagnoses.

“I didn’t tell a soul until I confided in my pastor,” Lisa said. She said he was supportive, reminding her to take her medications and she would be “OK.”

“Then I confided in my son. And then he talked me into telling my family. Which was the biggest mistake that I think I had made.”

Her mother got on the phone and called relatives far and wide to tell them about the diagnosis. Her son stopped bringing his children – her grandchildren – to visit.

When Alex was asked about his experience with stigma he said there wasn’t enough time to explain everything that has happened.

“He says there’s not enough time in this interview to explain everything that has happened to him,” Baracel said the man told 6 News.

Thurston-Torres says he has faced significant amounts of stigma. One of his roommates when he was diagnosed nearly a decade ago said she would need to stop eating his cooking to prevent becoming infection. He called that “comedic.”

But not all of his experiences have been laughable. He says anti-HIV stigma on gay dating apps and social media from other men who have sex with men is prevalent. He says he told he should stop having sex. Or he should kill himself.

“I still get messages online both on just regular social media and dating apps and stuff like that,” he told 6 News. “And I still get regular messages, even as recent as last week.”

Men who have sex with men, the public health category that encompasses gay bisexual, same gender loving and other men who have sex with men, carry a disproportionate amount of HIV cases in the U.S.

Despite the stigma, all three tell 6 News medical care and medications have improved their lives.

After a panicked Google search a decade ago, he thought if he had access to medicine it would be toxic and consist of many pills requiring rigid scheduling.

Reality is quite different.

“I take a pill once a day, at night for me,” he says. The one pill keeps his HIV in remission – a medical state known as viral suppression, or an undetectable viral load. That means he can’t transmit the virus.

Alex and Lisa also have undetectable viral loads.

That’s a blessing for Lisa.

“I didn’t understand what all that meant,” she said of viral loads. “And to be undetected that I cannot pass it on to anyone. Oh, that’s a relief.”