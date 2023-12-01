LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Leaders from two mid-Michigan school districts say they are considering changes to their curriculums about HIV after a 6 News investigation found they were providing what medical experts call medically and scientifically inaccurate information.

Grand Ledge Public Schools spokesman John Ellsworth said the district has begun to look at concerns raised by experts who reviewed curriculums for 6 News to evaluate if they were medically and scientifically accurate.

Experts shared concerns the curriculum didn’t provide information about treatment as prevention or pre-exposure prophylaxis. It also provided “incomplete” information on the risk of oral sex and having sex with a person living with HIV.

“We have engaged Christina Holmes — our Regional School Health Coordinator — as part of looking over those questions and information,” Ellsworth wrote in an email to 6 News Friday afternoon. “We are examining our current practice.”

Ellsworth said the district is committed to providing “students with a high-quality education, critical thinking skills, and social development to reach their highest potential in a safe and inclusive environment.”

In that vein, he wrote, “Anytime updated terminology or new information needs to be considered, Grand Ledge Public Schools, with the assistance of the Regional School Health Coordinator (Clinton, Eaton, Ingham), examines our current practices.”

Missing from the curriculums at Grand Ledge and St. Johns were information on dramatic biomedical prevention advances.

Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis is a prevention option where a person takes a medication – either as a daily pill or an injection every two months – and is as much as 99% effective in preventing HIV infection in a person who does not have the virus. It was first approved the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2012. In 2018, the agency authorized its use for adolescents.

The other advance in medicine is called treatment as prevention. It’s referred to as U=U or undetectable equals untransmissible. People living with HIV who take their medications can achieve a form of “remission” of the infection. Blood tests are unable to measure virus in the blood, a medical condition called “undetectable viral load.”

A person with an undetectable viral load has “zero” chance of transmitting the virus through sex, needle sharing or during birth and breastfeeding, Ingham County Health Department Medical Health Officer Adineke Shoyinka said. There are at least four large scale studies that found no infections in partners where one person was living with HIV and the other was without the virus.

World health officials and federal health officials officially adopted the science as part of treatment and prevention programs in 2015.

While the Lansing School District did not provide its current curriculum for HIV, an official informed 6 News in previously unpublished reporting that PrEP is integrated into HIV lessons – but does not appear in the formal curriculum.

In St. Johns, Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume directed educators to pause the use of a 25-year-old video.

The move came after Dr. Erik Wert, an internal medicine doctor specializing in treating HIV and providing prevention medications, reviewed the video at 6 News’s request. He said the 1997 video produced by the University of Connecticut, was “neither medically or scientifically accurate.”

Wert noted the video, which highlighted the stories of young people living with HIV, presented information about treatments and lifespan after infection with HIV that no longer match current science.

“Let’s say there’s a lot of science that has been taught between a 26-year period that our students and staff have been a part of,” he told 6 News. “And now we are still showing video that is dated. I made the decision as superintendent looking at the age of that video I thought it was appropriate to reevaluate. And going forward I asked that we not show that video until the board reviews the piece of the curriculum.”

Michigan law requires educational materials related to sexual health and HIV be reviewed by a community advisory board. That board must consist of a doctor and a member of clergy. At least half of the board must be parents of children currently attending the public school.

Those committees review and approve recommendations on what curriculum, videos, books and other educational materials should be used in sexual health and sex education programming offered in the school. Those recommendations must then be approved by the elected board of education for each school district.

This story is one in a series of stories looking at the HIV epidemic in Mid-Michigan marking World AIDS Day. 6 News has been reporting this web series for the last month.