LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The U.S. Department of Justice has notified the state of Tennessee it has determined the state is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by enforcing a law targeting sex workers living with HIV.

A 1991 Tennessee law considers sex workers who are HIV-positive to be violent sex offenders, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

“Tennessee’s aggravated prostitution law is outdated, has no basis in science, discourages testing and further marginalizes people living with HIV,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said in a press release. “People living with HIV should not be treated as violent sex offenders for the rest of their lives solely because of their HIV status. The Justice Department is committed to ensuring that people with disabilities are protected from discrimination.”

An investigation by the department was started after a complaint was filed regarding the state’s HIV-specific criminal laws. That included a law — “aggravated prostitution.” While a person engaged in sex work in Tennessee would generally face only a misdemeanor charge and six months in jail and up to a $500 fine — a sex worker living with HIV, if convicted, faced three to 15 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. Because aggravated prostitution is considered a violent sexual offense, people living with HIV and convicted under the law are also required to register on the state’s sex offender registry.

The investigation included interviews with people living with HIV who had been arrested and convicted of aggravated prostitution. The investigation determined the state, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation — which maintains the state’s sex offender registry — and the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office violated federal law by subjecting people living with HIV to harsher criminal penalties “solely” because of their HIV status, officials said in a letter and press release.

The notice letter from the Department of Justice lists actions the state, the attorney general, TBI and the county prosecutor must take to avoid legal action.

Michigan was among many states with an outdated HIV-specific criminal law on the books. The old law, passed in 1988, required any person living with HIV to disclose his or her HIV-positive status to sexual partners — before any sexual penetration “however slight.” The old law did not account for advances in HIV care that allow a person living with HIV to achieve an undetectable viral load. That means that the person can’t transmit the virus. The law did not criminalize needle sharing by a person living with HIV without disclosure.

In 2019, lawmakers updated Michigan’s law allowing for a defense that a person has an undetectable viral load and requiring proof of intent to transmit the virus.