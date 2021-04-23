Worthington Industries has been named to Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work for in America list four times, recognized as a Military Friendly Employer by VIQTORY, and with a people first philosophy rooted in The Golden Rule, Worthington Industries is dedicated to providing a fun, safe, and rewarding environment for all! At the Worthington Specialty Processing location in Jackson we process steel that goes into the doors and bodies of some of your favorite cars and trucks, making your rides safer and stronger.

