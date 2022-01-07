Xavier DeGroat is an autism advocate that is very involved in networking to educate society on the needs of people with autism. Xavier was diagnosed with autism at the age of four years old, and has since faced many obstacles in reaching his potential.

Overcoming these obstacles motivated him to help others with autism – and their families – reach their full potential economically, socially, and politically. He is passionate about eradicating injustices and poverty against those with autism through humanitarian work. He founded the Xavier DeGroat Autism Foundation at the beginning of 2018, and has many plans to educate and serve those with autism that struggle in today’s society.