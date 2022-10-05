LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With the November election on the horizon, Michiganders will soon decide whether Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stays in office, or newcomer Tudor Dixon takes the role.

AARP recently hosted a forum with the two candidates where they responded to a series of the same questions from 6 News anchor Sheri Jones.

You can watch the whole forum at the top of the page.

Here is a look at what the candidates were asked:

1.In a recent AARP election poll of likely voters, 61% said they are worried or very worried about their personal financial situation and a majority of women believe the economy is not working well for them.

Q. How do you plan to provide relief to Michiganders struggling with inflation and rising prices?

2. In our polling, a majority of Michigan women voters age 50+ said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate for governor who supports increasing access to voting including early voting and 68% support a policy that expands voting access through a variety of steps. For Black voters, the numbers are even higher with support reaching 83%.

Q. What actions do you support to improve voting access and secure elections and voting access in Michigan?

3. A majority of voters age 50+ from each party say long-term care for seniors will be extremely or very important to their vote in November. The tragedy of COVID-19 over the past two years shed new light on inherent deficiencies including infection control, low staffing ratios and safety concerns in Michigan’s traditional nursing homes. Polling has shown overall, voters are more likely to support a candidate for governor who supports increasing funding for home and community-based services for seniors and supports nursing home reforms.

Q. What are your priorities for improving Michigan’s long-term care system and encouraging home and community based services?

4. Repeal of Michigan’s state pension tax garners majority support from 50+ voters, regardless of party or gender.

Q. What is your stance on Michigan’s pension tax?

5. In AARP’s survey, the top five issues identified as most personally important to voters in deciding their vote for governor includes abortion, inflation and rising prices, jobs and the economy, election security and voting rights.

Q. If elected, what issues are a priority for you during your first 100 days in office, and what actions will you take on them?

6. In surveys commissioned by AARP in 2017 and again in 2022, too many Michiganders reported that in the past year they decided not to fill a prescription from their doctor because they didn’t have enough money to pay for it. The federal Inflation Reduction Act that passed in August will lower prescription drug costs in several ways.

Q. Are there additional steps that you, as Governor, would take to help lower prescription drug prices for Michiganders?

7. Broadband access can reduce isolation, improve health outcomes and help lower health care costs, but Michigan’s digital divide continues to leave many older adults behind. Residents age 65 and over and those with disabilities – two groups of individuals who often face difficulty traveling for medical appointments – are also significantly less likely to have broadband service at home.

Q. What will you do as Governor to expand access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet for all Michigan residents and help bridge the digital divide for Michigan’s seniors?

8. Michigan is one of the most rapidly aging states in the nation. It is estimated that Michigan’s long term care system already needs 34,000 more direct care workers than the 165,000 we currently have, but uncompetitive pay, low job satisfaction, unpredictable schedules and the absence of benefits make it difficult to attract or retain these workers. High turnover and workforce shortages lead to a lower quality of care for the older adults and people with disabilities who rely on these services.

Q. What will you do as Governor to ensure that Michigan has a sustainable direct care workforce as Michigan’s population continues to age?